Move over Arcturus (XBB.1.16). A new contender to dethrone it has arrived—#Acrux (XBB.2.3), arguably the fastest of the currently circulating XBB clan. Acrux comes with a highly evasive mute, S:T478K from deadly Delta @TRyanGregory has just named it!



H/T: @mrmickme https://t.co/6gkVF5pZKa pic.twitter.com/JEwwRJz89b