Deutlich mehr Asylanträge in erster Jahreshälfte 2022 in EU

📢 Over 4.6 million people seek safety in Europe by mid-2022!



In the first half of '22, 🇪🇺+ countries received 406,000 #asylum applications. In June, 🇦🇫🇸🇾🇻🇪🇨🇴🇵🇰🇹🇷🇬🇪 lodged the most appl.



Over 4 million 🇺🇦 have received protection in 🇪🇺



Read all about it https://t.co/KI6D9deSs1 pic.twitter.com/sENeoLJ8iX