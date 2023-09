Thailand: Aktivist wegen Majestätsbeleidigung verurteilt

‼️Urgent! The Criminal Court found #ArnonNampa guilty of violating s.112 (lèse-majesté) of the Criminal Code and the Emergency Decree for a speech he delivered on 14 October 2020. He was acquitted of 7 other criminal charges.



Arnon was sentenced to 4 years in prison and fined… pic.twitter.com/wa8RoKwzMH