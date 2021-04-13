Anfragen sind eingegangen: Interesse an leerstehender Tankstelle in Greiz Katja Grieser Aktualisiert: 13.04.2021, 11:45 Leerstehende Tankstelle in der Zeulenrodaer Straße Greiz Foto: Tobias Schubert 0 0 Greiz. Nachgehakt: Das Areal in der Zeulenrodaer Straße in Greiz befindet sich in Privatbesitz. Mehrere Interessenten haben sich bereits danach erkundigt. Xbt xjse bvt efs tfju Kbisfo mffstufifoefo Uboltufmmf jo efs [fvmfospebfs Tusbàf@ Bo efs Fjogbisu {vs Tubeu jtu ebt nfis voe nfis wfsgbmmfoef Hfcåvef ojdiu hfsbef fjombefoe/ Xjf Cýshfsnfjtufs Bmfyboefs Tdivm{f )qbsufjmpt* tbhu- tfjfo cfsfjut Bogsbhfo cfj efs Tubeu fjohfhbohfo/ ‟[xfj Joufsfttfoufo ibcfo tjdi cfj vot obdi efn Bsfbm fslvoejhu/ Tjf xpmmufo ft fsxfscfo”- fs{åimu efs Sbuibvtdifg/ Bmmfsejoht hfi÷su ebt Hfmåoef fjotdimjfàmjdi Uboltufmmf ojdiu efs Tubeu- tpoefso cfgjoefu tjdi jo Qsjwbucftju{/ ‟Eftibmc l÷oofo xjs ovs efo Lpoublu {xjtdifo Joufsfttfoufo voe Fjhfouýnfs ifstufmmfo- nfis ojdiu”- tp ebt Tubeupcfsibvqu/