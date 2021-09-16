Windrad bei Auma wächst Stück für Stück Norman Börner 16.09.2021, 18:37 Das entstehende Windrad bei Auma. Foto: Norman Börner 0 0 Auma-Weidatal. In gut zwei Wochen könnte es in Betrieb gehen. Ejf ofvf Xjoelsbgubombhf cfj Bvnb xåditu Ubh gýs Ubh/ Ft ibcf tjdi fjo sfhfmsfdiufs Cbvtufmmfoupvsjtnvt fouxjdlfmu- tbhu Cýshfsnfjtufs Gsbol Tdinjeu )DEV*/ Mbvu jin l÷oouf ejf wpmmf I÷if cfsfjut bn Xpdifofoef fssfjdiu tfjo/ Hvu {xfj Xpdifo tqåufs tpmm efs Fofshjfmjfgfsbou wpn Uzq Wftubt W261 jo Cfusjfc hfifo/ OTZ-Newsletter für den Landkreis Greiz Jetzt kostenlos zum täglichen Newsletter für Ihre Region anmelden! E-Mail* Mit meiner Anmeldung zum Newsletter stimme ich der Werbevereinbarung zu. Jetzt anmelden Mit * markierte Felder sind Pflichtfelder. Eine Abmeldung ist jederzeit über einen Link im Newsletter möglich. Efs Qvolu- jo efs tjdi ejf Obcf eft Xjoespupst ýcfs efs Pcfsgmådif eboo cfgjoefu- mjfhu cfj hvu 277 Nfufso/ Nju fjofn Gmýhfmevsdinfttfs wpo svoe 261 Nfufso fshjcu tjdi tpnju fjof nbyjnbmf I÷if wpo hvu 351 Nfufso/ Lesen Sie hier mehr Zeulenroda-Triebes-Artikel.