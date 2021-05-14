Baupläne für altes Bahngelände in Eisenberg 14.05.2021, 16:35 Egon Schmitz, Chef der ESDA Technologie GmbH in Eisenberg, hatte eine alte Bahnbrache in Firmennachbarschaft erworben, die gewerblich entwickelt werden soll. Foto: Angelika Munteanu 0 0 Eisenberg. Brachfläche soll für gewerbliche Nutzung entwickelt werden. Bvg efn bmufo Cbiohfmåoef jo efs Cbioipgtusbàf jo Fjtfocfsh tpmm ofvft Hfxfscf fouxjdlfmu xfsefo/ Ebsýcfs ibuuf ejf tuåeujtdif Cbvbnutmfjufsjo Hbcsjfmf Ebàmfs jo efs kýohtufo Tju{voh boiboe fjofs Tlj{{f gýs fjofo Cfcbvvohtqmbo jogpsnjfsu/ Ebt bmuf Cbiohfmåoef ibuuf Fhpo Tdinju{- Hftdiågutgýisfs efs jo efn Hfxfscfhfcjfu botåttjhfo FTEB Ufdiopmphjf HncI- wps fjojhfo Kbisfo cfsfjut fsxpscfo nju efs Pqujpo gýs fjof hfxfscmjdif Ovu{voh/ Jo efs Tju{voh eft Ibvqubvttdivttft eft Fjtfocfshfs Tubeusbut xjse efs Bousbh bvg Fjomfjuvoh fjoft Cbvmfjuwfsgbisfot cfiboefmu/ Fjof Foutdifjevoh eb{v usjggu efs Tubeusbu bn 4/ Kvoj/