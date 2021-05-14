Baupläne für altes Bahngelände in Eisenberg

Egon Schmitz, Chef der ESDA Technologie GmbH in Eisenberg, hatte eine alte Bahnbrache in Firmennachbarschaft erworben, die gewerblich entwickelt werden soll.

Foto: Angelika Munteanu

Eisenberg.  Brachfläche soll für gewerbliche Nutzung entwickelt werden.

